VANCOUVER -- Police say they were called to Grandview Park three separate times Thursday for "fights and disturbances" in the park on Commercial Drive. They say it's part of a pattern of "increasing violence" in the area.

Thursday evening, while investigating an assault that had occurred in the park previously, officers arrested "an intoxicated and verbally aggressive man" who was taunting other patrons of the park and trying to start fights, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said the man was also yelling "anti-police profanities," resisted arrest and "ended up striking one of the officers in the head three times with his elbow."

The 37-year-old was arrested for assaulting a police officer, and charges have been recommended to Crown counsel, police said.

“Grandview Park has been the centre of many issues and currently is a special attention for police due to the increased violence and open alcohol consumption,” said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the release.