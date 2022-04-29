Vancouver police release photos of suspect in string of indecent acts at Langara College

Vancouver police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing his genitals in public at Langara College on three recent occasions.

When they first informed the public of the incidents last week, police described the suspect as a dark-skinned man who stood between 5'5" and 5'7".

In the photos released Friday, the suspect can be seen wearing dark-coloured pants and a jacket over a blue hoodie. He has long, curly hair and is carrying a backpack.

“Investigators believe this man is a suspect in three indecent acts at the college since last month,” said Const. Tania Visintin, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, in the release.

“We’re working to determine if this man is connected to other unsolved cases in Vancouver and neighbouring cities.”

The first incident happened on March 20 at the college's library, but was only recently reported, according to police.

The second happened on March 27. Police did not say where on Langara's campus that incident occurred.

The third incident happened on April 19 at the college library.

In each of the latter two cases, though police were called, the suspect left before they arrived at the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information to share with investigators is asked to call 604-717-0604, police said.