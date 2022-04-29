Vancouver police release photos of suspect in string of indecent acts at Langara College

Vancouver police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing his genitals in public at Langara College on three recent occasions. (Vancouver Police Department) Vancouver police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing his genitals in public at Langara College on three recent occasions. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally

Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener