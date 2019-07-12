

More than seven months after a violent home invasion in South Vancouver, police are releasing photos of a suspect in the hopes of identifying the man.

On Nov. 30, 2018 multiple suspects wearing hoods and masks forced their way into a home near Ontario Street and West 49th Avenue.

Police believe this was a targeted robbery and say two of the men were armed.

They believe at least five suspects were involved and say the homeowners, a 56-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife, were restrained and assaulted during the robbery. Their toddler was sleeping upstairs at the time.

After the incident the husband was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the woman's physical injuries were minor. Their child was unharmed.

Multiple items were stolen from the home and no arrests have been made.

“VPD detectives have exhausted countless leads,” says Sgt. Jason Robillard in a news release.

“They are hopeful that the high quality of these photos will lead to someone recognizing this suspect.”

The photos show a man with dark hair wearing a yellow hooded jacket.

Anyone with information on the home invasion or who knows who this man might be is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-222-8477.