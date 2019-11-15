

Ian Holliday , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident that occurred in Whistler over the summer, according to RCMP.

Surrey resident Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, has been charged with sexual assault, B.C. RCMP said in a news release.

Squamish RCMP received a complaint on July 19 and "immediately launched an investigation," according to a news release.

Police said they believe the alleged assault occurred "a few days prior" to the incident. During their investigation, police learned that the subject of the complaint was a member of the Vancouver Police Department, RCMP said.

Mounties said they believe the assault allegations are not related to Berar's position as a police officer. They described the situation as "an isolated incident involving persons known to each other."

RCMP referred questions regarding Berar's employment to the Vancouver Police Department.

When asked, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email that Berar is "still with VPD, but he is not on active duty."

Addison declined to say how long Berar has been with the department or what his role is, saying the VPD doesn't generally provide such human resources information to the media.

Sources told CTV News Friday the victim of the alleged assault was a fellow member of the VPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.