Vancouver police looking for person of interest in park caretaker's homicide

A person of interest has been identified in connection to the death of a beloved Vancouver park caretaker, police say.

In an update on the case, Vancouver police said Wednesday they're releasing security video of the person of interest in the hope the public will be able to identify him.

The homicide happened in December. Police were called on Dec. 10 after Tatlow Park caretaker Justis Daniel was found dead in his home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street. Police think Daniel was killed the day before his body was found.

One of the videos shared by police shows two people wearing dark clothes walking in different directions on opposite sides of the street. A second video shows a person walking on the far side of the street in dark clothes, and periodically raising their hands in the air. A person bikes by in that video.

Police said no arrests have been made and said the person of interest is the one seen "walking on the south side of Point Grey Road," adding that the video was taken on Dec. 9.

"We don't know what this man's involvement is. Right now, he's just a person of interest so we're asking anyone who knows him, who recognizes him, to please come forward and call our investigators," Const. Tania Visintin said Wednesday, without saying whether the man could be a suspect.

Officers didn't provide a detailed description of the man, but said he may be middle aged, tall and thin. However, investigators hope his unusual arm movements seen in the video might jog people's memories.

"Our homicide detectives continue to make progress with the investigation through various investigative avenues, including forensic analysis, witness interviews, and the review of neighbourhood surveillance footage," Visintin said.

"We are asking anyone with information who has yet to come forward, to please call our investigators."

In the days following his death, Daniel, who was 77, was remembered by his neighbours as a talented guitar player and singer, and a caring and friendly caretaker who was a big part of the community.

Neighbour Andrew Clements told CTV News Vancouver in December that he and his young son would see Daniel in the park.

"He always went out of his way to say hi and to connect with us as a family," he said. "Just a kind, gentle soul."

Clements said Daniel will be missed in the neighbourhood.

"He’s gold. Good as it gets as a human being. Not a negative bone in his body, so to speak," he said. "It’s a big shock for the neighbourhood, and for his family, he spoke of his son quite a bit...just heartbreaking."

Anyone with information should call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber