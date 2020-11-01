VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help locating a missing man with autism last seen in South Vancouver Sunday afternoon.

Kenneth Mane, 21, was last seen sitting down inside the Real Canadian Superstore near the intersection of Main Street and Southeast Marine Drive around 4 p.m., Vancouver police said in a news release.

"When feeling lost, Mr. Mane may sit at one location for hours," police said in their release. "He may have taken a transit bus, but is unlikely to ask for assistance."

Police said Mane's disappearance is out of character, adding that they are concerned for his well-being.

They describe him as a Filipino man with short black hair and a heavy build. He stands roughly 5'10" tall and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front and dark-coloured pants.

Police ask anyone who sees Mane to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.