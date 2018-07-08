

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl, named Maryjane Tom.

The VPD has provided the following details.

She was last seen at midnight near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street in Vancouver, and not far from Nanaimo Park in the city’s Victoria-Fraserview neighbourhood.

She left her home to possibly meet a friend.

Maryjane is Indigenous and fair-skinned, 5'3” tall with a slim build. She has shoulder-length brown straight hair that is frizzy at the back. She has brown eyes.

Her top front teeth are slightly blackened after falling off her bicycle and she has a slight vertical scar underneath her left nostril.

Maryjane was wearing a blue or red sweater, tight blue jeans that are loose at the bottom and leather sandals with a side buckle. She suffers from health issues and requires medication daily.

If you see Maryjane Tom, please call 9-1-1 immediately.