Vancouver police looking for driver of vehicle spotted near scene of woman's death

Vancouver police have released photos and video of a vehicle in an effort to further their investigation into a woman's death over the weekend.

A news release from the Vancouver Police Department issued Thursday said the vehicle was spotted "at the location where a woman died." On Saturday at about 5 a.m., a 37-year-old woman was found injured on the road, near Kingsway and Victoria Drive. She died at the scene, despite life-saving attempts from first responders.

Police diverted traffic in the area Saturday morning, and set up a white tent and police tape next to the Esso gas station.

"Investigators believe the people in this vehicle know what happened to this woman," Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. "We are now asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle and identifying those involved."

Police said they're still investigating the cause of the woman's death but a spokesperson said the woman was not the victim of a hit-and-run.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to call the VPD at 604-717-2500.