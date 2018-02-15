

Police are warning the public after a young girl was groped by a man in Vancouver's West Side Tuesday morning.

According to police, the girl was walking along West King Edward Avenue around 7:45 a.m. when she stopped on the southwest corner at Pine Crescent to use her phone.

She said a man ran up to her and quickly groped her before running southbound on Pine Crescent.

“The VPD have been working to identify this man since receiving the report,” said Const. Jason Doucette.

The man is described as white and in his late 40s or early 50s with grey stubble and a noticeable freckle on his cheek by his right eye. He was wearing a black toque, a T-shirt, tight black yoga-style pants and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have information to call detectives at 604-717-9218 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The news comes as the Abbotsford Police Department released a composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect in an incident that occurred on the grounds of John Maclure Elementary School on Jan. 17.

The victim reported that she was walking through the school's playing field around 6 p.m. when a man approached her from behind and pushed her onto the ground. She was able to free herself and ran to a nearby business where she received help.

The suspect in that incident is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s with a scruffy beard. He was wearing dark jeans and a zip-up hoodie with the words "Dry Fit" on the back.

Anyone with information should call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers.