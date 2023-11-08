VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver police investigating 'serious' crash involving pedestrian

    The intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets was closed on Wednesday, Nov. 8 after a serious collision. The intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets was closed on Wednesday, Nov. 8 after a serious collision.

    One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

    A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services says two ambulances were sent to the intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets at 7:41 a.m.

    No details on the person's condition were provided. BCEHS does not confirm fatalities.

    The Vancouver Police Department, in a tweet, said the incident was a "serious collision involving a pedestrian."

    CTV News has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated when a response is received.

