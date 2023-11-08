Vancouver police investigating 'serious' crash involving pedestrian

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services says two ambulances were sent to the intersection of Howe and West Hastings streets at 7:41 a.m.

No details on the person's condition were provided. BCEHS does not confirm fatalities.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a tweet, said the incident was a "serious collision involving a pedestrian."

CTV News has reached out to police for more information. This story will be updated when a response is received.