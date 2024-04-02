Vancouver police investigating crash that killed e-scooter rider last month

VANCOUVER
    Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A man who was hit by a van while riding an e-scooter in Vancouver last month has died from his injuries, according to police, who are seeking witnesses to the fatal collision.

    The 66-year-old victim was riding his scooter on Main Street near Union Avenue on March 7 at 3 p.m. when he was struck by an "older box-style Dodge van," the Vancouver Police Department said Tuesday.

    "The driver of the van left the area before police arrived," a spokesperson wrote in a news release.

    "The victim was rushed to hospital, but two weeks after the collision, he succumbed to his injuries and died."

    Investigators have since been able to locate the van but have not been able to speak to the driver, who they are asking to come forward.

    In addition, witnesses and anyone with information or video are asked to call 604-717-3012.

