Vancouver police investigating after 4th pedestrian struck and killed this year

Vancouver police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was struck and killed in the city's Downtown Eastside Monday morning.

Investigators said they believe the man was crossing West Hastings Street just after 10 a.m. when he was hit by the driver of a transport truck travelling east near Carrall Street.

The man died at the scene. Police said the death marks the city's fourth pedestrian fatality of 2022.

"Investigators are interviewing witnesses and the driver, who remained on scene and was co-operative," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release. "It's believed the pedestrian was jaywalking when the collision occurred."

Anyone with information or dash cam video of the area is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.