VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police have identified the victim of a homicide, after a badly-injured woman was found at a Gastown building on Jan. 19.

She was 45-year-old Tonya Hyer, a Vancouver resident.

Police responded to a call at 112 Water Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. Paramedics tried to revive Hyer, but were unsuccessful.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case and are appealing for anyone who has information to come forward.

“Investigators believe there are people in the community who know Hyer and have information surrounding her death,” Const. Tania Visintin, a media liaison officer with the Vancouver Police Department, said in a news release.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, can help.”

Hyer's death was the second homicide police responded to that weekend. On the evening of Jan. 18, police found the body of Mathieu Flynn, 31, in a parking lot at the Marine Gateway Complex.

Police will speak to media about Hyer's case later Friday morning.

Anyone who has information that could help police can call the VPD non-emergency line at 604-717-2500, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.