VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Vancouver police close downtown street after 'serious assault'

A photo of a police line blocking off an area. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A photo of a police line blocking off an area. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
A busy intersection in downtown Vancouver was blocked off with police tape Wednesday afternoon, as police investigate a serious assault.

The Vancouver Police Department, in a social media post around 12:30 p.m. said the 800-block of Cambie Street was closed to all vehicles.

This is a developing story. More to come.

