VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Police Department are asking the public to help find a missing 70-year-old woman they say has advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

According to police, Maria “Cecilia” Modenesi was with her husband at Vancouver City Hall near Cambie Street and West 12 Avenue around 10 a.m.

He went inside to pay a bill, and when he returned outside, police say she had apparently walked away.

“VPD officers have been searching for Cecilia for hours, and we’ve been unable to locate her,” says Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department, in a news release. “With every minute that passes, we are growing more and more concerned for her safety, so we’re asking everyone to be on the lookout for her.”

Police say Modenesi is white, 5’6” tall with a slim build and brown eyes. She has greying, curly, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a three-quarter length black zip-up raincoat, black jeans and grey shoes when she was seen last.

Officers believe she will likely be on foot, and possibly asking people for her husband.

Police ask anyone with information about Modenesi’s whereabouts call 9-1-1, and if anyone sees her, to stay with her until first responders get there.