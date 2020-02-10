VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police made multiple arrests early Monday morning outside the Port of Vancouver, as protesters gathered in solidarity with First Nations opposing a major natural gas pipeline project in northern B.C.

Protesters, who say they're standing in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, had blocked the port over the weekend and were served with an injunction on Sunday.

The situation remained fairly quiet outside the port overnight, however protesters were warned at around 5 a.m. Monday that they needed to move off the road or face arrest.

Another dozen protesters blocked Deltaport in Delta, B.C. Sunday and the injunction was issued in response to an application from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authoirty and B.C. Maritime Employers Association after employees were unable to get to work.

The Metro Vancouver protests continued in conjunction with demonstrations elsewhere across the country. Indigenous youth and supporters continue to camp overnight on the front steps of the B.C. legislature in Victoria, and VIA Rail passenger train service was cancelled on Sunday between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa because of a blockade in Belleville, Ont. in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Ben Miljure