Vancouver police arrest man after standoff in Dunbar
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 1:43PM PST
Vancouver police have a man in custody following a standoff in Dunbar Saturday morning.
A man inside a home on West 22nd Avenue near Dunbar Street had allegedly threatened two people with a weapon.
Officers from an Emergency Response Team arrived in an armoured vehicle and negotiated with the man.
He was brought into custody peacefully and no one was injured. Police say the public is not at risk.