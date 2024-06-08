Vancouver parking ticket texts are a scam, city warns

If you’ve gotten a text recently purporting to be from the City of Vancouver telling you to pay an overdue parking ticket, it was a scam.

The city is warning residents and visitors of a text message scam making its rounds. As seen in a screenshot provided by the city, the message tells people they have an outstanding parking ticket that must be paid in order to avoid additional fees, and provides a link to “city-ticket-parking.com.”

“These text messages are not from us,” an alert on the municipality’s website reads.

Do not click the link or provide your payment details and report the scam to your cellphone provider, then delete it, the city says.

Vancouver says it only notifies drivers of parking violations through physical tickets either put on a vehicle or mailed to the registered owner.

It does not notify the public of fines via texts or social media.