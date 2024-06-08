VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver parking ticket texts are a scam, city warns

    Man uses pay by phone parking on Vancouver street Man uses pay by phone parking on Vancouver street
    Share

    If you’ve gotten a text recently purporting to be from the City of Vancouver telling you to pay an overdue parking ticket, it was a scam.

    The city is warning residents and visitors of a text message scam making its rounds. As seen in a screenshot provided by the city, the message tells people they have an outstanding parking ticket that must be paid in order to avoid additional fees, and provides a link to “city-ticket-parking.com.”

    “These text messages are not from us,” an alert on the municipality’s website reads.

    Do not click the link or provide your payment details and report the scam to your cellphone provider, then delete it, the city says.

    Vancouver says it only notifies drivers of parking violations through physical tickets either put on a vehicle or mailed to the registered owner.

    It does not notify the public of fines via texts or social media.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Plane crashes in Vancouver's Coal Harbour

    A small plane went down in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to witnesses. Video from the scene shows several boats surrounding a pile of wreckage in Burrard Inlet off of Stanley Park.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News