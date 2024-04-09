VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Park Board votes to further limit overnight camping

    Share

    The Vancouver Park Board has voted to impose further restrictions on people camping overnight in local parks.

    That includes a ban on camping underneath trees or within seven metres of bodies of water or cliffs.

    “In terms of the extreme heat that we have experienced previously and we’re predicted to experience a lot more intensely in the future – being able to shelter in shade or near water bodies is extremely important,” Chloe Wells, a supporter of the CRAB Park tent city, told CTV News Monday evening.

    The board has also voted to limit tents to 10 feet by 10 feet.

    “I’m concerned that this bylaw will further marginalize the community and lead to more serious actions taken by the city that could really harm individuals and the community at large,” added Michelle Gagnon-Creeley, another CRAB Park tent city supporter.

    Commissioner Tom Digby pushed back against some of the criticism the park board is being inhumane.

    “Fundamentally, I disagree with that,” Digby told CTV News on Monday. “There is nothing humane about rats, about needles, and about feces. There’s like trenchholes filled with open feces at the encampment that staff had to clear out last week. None of that is consistent with human rights or respect for human dignity. So I believe we had to do something.”

    Staff made these recommendations by suggesting the existing bylaw on sleeping outdoors overnight wasn’t specific enough.

    “It makes it very challenging in many ways,” former CRAB Park resident Andrew Hirschpold told reporters Monday. “It’s challenging for (the park board). I see that, but we need to work together, instead of closing off things. I find them inhumane, these decisions. I find them inconsiderate. And I wish I could see the light in them, in a way.”

    The changes also mean people won’t be able to camp overnight in Queen Elizabeth Park or VanDusen Botanical Garden.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    13 times Trump’s abortion position shifted over the last 25 years

    Throughout his lengthy career in the public eye and politics going back 25 years, former-President Donald Trump has found himself on every side of the contentious debate, at times shifting stances seemingly to match the politics of the voters he is trying win over.

    This hidden Eden in Mexico won't stay undiscovered forever

    The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News