Vancouver Park Board transition update expected at council

The ongoing Vancouver Park Board saga and the mayor's efforts to dissolve the elected body is expected to continue at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

The council agenda includes an update presentation on the proposed governance transition regarding parks and recreation.

At the end of January, Mayor Ken Sim announced the Park Board Transition Working Group made up of five people who either have direct experience with the park board or a connection to Vancouver athletics.

The five people include; Catherine Evans, a former Vision Vancouver Park Board commissioner, Shauna Wilton, a former deputy general manager of the park board, Jordan Nijjar, a soccer coach, Jennifer Wood, the director of BC Diving, and Gregor Young, the director of Vancouver United Football Club.

The mayor and councillors Rebecca Bligh and Sarah Kirby-Yung will also be involved.

At the announcement of the transition group, a six-month terms of reference timeline was given.

Before the city can act, the province has to decide whether or not to amend the Vancouver Charter.

On Monday, the park board voted in favour of a motion to allocate $20,000 for legal advice on the mayor's plan to dissolve the elected board.

Gastown pilot project

Also up for discussion at Wednesday's meeting, Vancouver council will receive a report that would direct staff to move ahead with a pedestrian-first pilot on Water Street this summer.

According to the report, the car-free pilot would stretch from Richards to Cambie streets and Maple Tree Square, with the possibility of closing all of Water Street on select days or weekends.

The city report also says that conversations have begun with the Gastown Business Improvement Society, tour bus operators, Easy Park, businesses and managers of residential buildings to retain accessibility.

The proposed timeframe of July and August would align with street repairs before the summer rush.

The report asks that council direct staff to report back in the fall on the pilot's success and how this could shape their approach to future city programs, including seasonal pedestrian-first streets.