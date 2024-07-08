Vancouver park board could see budget cut, projects put on hold

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation could see its budget slashed by $16 million.

A report from the board’s general manager is recommending the board support a reduction to its 2023-2026 capital plan through a mid-term update and recalibration request.

If approved, the proposed adjustments would reduce the board's capital plan from $562.5 million to $546.2 million.

Independent park board commissioner Laura Christensen said she’s disappointed with the recommendation.

“We should be putting more money into our parks and recreation system,” she said. “Not less.”

The potential budget cut would also see four projects lose their funding.

Those projects include a new washroom at Tisdall Park, upgrades to ball diamonds and playfields, a playground renewal at Ross Park and a walking path at Moberly Park. In June, ABC announced the new track at Moberly Park.

Ginny Ghotra, a resident who visits Ross Park frequently with her daughter, said it’s unfortunate to hear the playground upgrade might be put on pause.

“I wouldn’t want it to get pushed down, of course not,” she said. “We’ve been coming here for quite a few years now. My daughter loves this place.”

CTV News contacted ABC commissioners for comment but did not hear back before deadline.

In the report, park board staff said they are committed to delivering these projects, and will request funding in the next capital plan process. Staff stated there were emerging priorities not anticipated during the 2023-2026 capital plan. When asked for clarification, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation said the additional needs identified by staff were related to synthetic turf renewals, Kitsilano Pool, and overall maintenance of aging infrastructure.

Staff added that while the majority of projects are going as planned – there are challenges, such as high inflation, a tight labour market and supply chain issues.

“The park board is also experiencing those challenges so why is it parks and recreation that gets its budget cut, while the rest of the city gets an increase?” Christensen said.

The park board will vote on the report Monday night. It will then go to city council to decide whether funding should be cut.