Vancouver overdose prevention site losing its outdoor location

A life-saving service for drug users on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is in desperate need of a new home.The Overdose Prevention Society is losing it’s outdoor location next month, leaving staff worried about where they’ll go next.

“Overdose Prevention Society provides a space where (drug users) can come, safely use here,” said manager Trey Helten. “We have 15 picnic tables for people to come and chill out and get off the street.”

Helten said the space also reduces the number of people “passed out” on the sidewalk: “They can come in here and we can keep an eye on them,” he said.

OPS moved into the site at 99 West Pender in February 2021. It’s an Impark parking lot owned by Kenstone Properties. Helten said the site is the only safe consumption location in the downtown core where users can smoke their drugs, in addition to other forms of consumption. According to BC Assessment, the land is valued at $25,654,000.

On March 31, the lease agreement expires, meaning OPS will have to leave the premises. In an emailed statement to CTV News, Kenstone Properties said OPS was not being forced out of the site.

“This was a lease with a negotiated fixed term that is coming to its natural end date,” the statement said. “This was always meant to be a temporary arrangement during the pandemic. We need to proceed with environmental drilling and testing as part of our listing of the site.”

Helten said his team is now “clamouring” to find another location, especially now that capacity limits on bars and nightclubs have been lifted - meaning the site is busier than ever.

“We’ll get people from the bars on Friday and Saturday night coming in here to safely use from the club scene,” he said. “It’d be really nice if we could just have a permanent location that the city provided for us where we wouldn’t be in this situation of negotiating lease agreements.”

The City of Vancouver said plans are already in the works to find another site. Mary Clare Zach, the city’s managing director of social policy, said OPS was “too important a service” to lose.

“We are trying our hardest and we are hopeful,” Zach said, adding the city is calling for anyone who knows of a suitable site with outdoor space to get in touch.

“If they (the public) know of anyone who has property in the downtown eastside that might be vacant, we know there are vacant sites there, to please contact us,” she said.

Last year was B.C.’s deadliest in the ongoing drug crisis, with an average of 6.1 people dying each day of an illicit drug overdose. Many died alone at home.

Helten said giving people somewhere to go is why sites like OPS are so important.