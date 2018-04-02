

CTV Vancouver

VO PRESENTS THE SECOND ANNUAL VANCOUVER OPERA FESTIVAL

April 28 to May 6, 2018

Under the banner of the Russian White Nights, the second annual Vancouver Opera Festival celebrates Russia’s luminous midsummer “white nights” with Eugene Onegin - a beloved Russian lyric opera, and the much-anticipated premiere of The Overcoat – a musical tailoring - an opera inspired by a contemporary theatre masterpiece. The Festival will also include Requiem for a Lost Girl - an original chamber musical collaboration that explores themes around homelessness.

Venues: Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver Playhouse, Orpheum Theatre, Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, SFU’s Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, CBC Studio 700, and the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza

TICKETS AND FESTIVAL PASSES

There are multiple events featured on their website. Patrons who purchase a ticket to both Festival Mainstage Operas will automatically qualify for Festival Pass prices and benefits, including 10% off select ticketed Festival events, reserved VIP seating at select events, a commemorative Vancouver Opera Festival Poster, a limited edition All Access VIP Pass and Lanyard, All Access Backstage Tours of the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Participants can sign up online or by phone, or unlock special Festival Pass prices to selected events simply by purchasing a ticket to both Eugene Onegin and The Overcoat - a musical tailoring.

Details, programming and casting are subject to change.