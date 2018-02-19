

CTV Vancouver





A cold snap that's sent overnight temperatures plummeting on B.C.'s South Coast has prompted Vancouver to activate three of its warming centres.

The Britannia, Carnegie and West End community centres opened their doors to help people escape the cold Sunday night as the mercury dropped to -5 degrees, and all three will be doing the same on Monday and Tuesday.

Homeless advocates caution these frigid nights pose a number of potential dangers beyond the cold itself; some people without shelter will use the warming effect of opioids to battle the cold, and others turn to lighting candles in tents and other close spaces.

In November, a candle set a tent in Chilliwack on fire and left a woman inside critically injured.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as low as -7 degrees overnight Monday and -6 degrees overnight Tuesday – well below what would normally be expected in mid-February, according to Environment Canada.

Vancouver said its warming centres welcome men and women alike, and do not turn away people with pets, bikes or shopping carts. No reservations are required and the city provides hot beverages and snacks inside.

The cold snap follows a freezing weekend that saw some areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley hit with several centimetres of snowfall.