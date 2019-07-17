

Nick Wells, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver's first city-wide plan in nearly a century will move ahead, but faced criticism from some city councillors over its scope and cost.

The city is billing the $17.9 million plan as a way to address the social, economic, environmental and cultural aspects of daily life – along with land-use and transportation needs.

"This is a major opportunity for residents to get involved and plan their future together, and chart a course for how our city can continue to grow while helping to make life more affordable," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart, in a statement. "This plan will help us make sure that people can continue to live in the communities they love while welcoming in new neighbours."

It's been nearly a century since the last long-term plan meant to guide the city's future was created, when Harland Bartholomew completed one in the 1920s.

City council tried to create a similar plan 20 years ago, only to have the plan fizzle out before eventually ending in 2010 without any concrete actions.

"This is the first time in over 20 years that the City of Vancouver has undertaken a city-wide planning process, and it will be far more than planning future land use and transportation connections," said Manager of Planning Gil Kelley, in a statement.

The planning process calls for consultation with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations alongside non-profit and community organizations.

But the plan has faced criticism for the way it could potentially create divisions amongst the city's various neighbourhoods.

"One of my concerns is that I've seen exercises that have been redrawing neighbourhood boundaries…and I want to ensure our traditional neighbourhoods are respected," said Coun. Colleen Hardwick at Tuesday night's council meeting.

The cost, scope and goals of the plan also faced criticism.

"I'm still not sure what the plan can achieve? It's kind of $20 million for this big mystery," said Coun. Jean Swanson.

The vote to move forward with the plan passed, with Hardwick voting against all of the plan’s amendments.

The planning process is scheduled to begin with a public launch in 2019 with a final implementation expected for spring 2022.