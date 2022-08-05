Vancouver mayoral candidate drops out of race a few months before election

One of the candidates for Vancouver's top job has left the race just a few months before the election, according to a statement from his municipal party.

John Coupar is no longer in the running for mayor of Vancouver, the Non-Partisan Association said in a brief statement Friday.

The NPA board didn't get in to what happened, but said it met Thursday evening to "discuss the progress of the campaign," and it was then that it "regrettably" accepted Coupar's resignation.

In a statement posted on Twitter Friday, Coupar said he was grateful to the NPA for the opportunity to run.

“I love this city and have enjoyed serving the residents of Vancouver over the last 11 years. I have always strived to walk with the utmost integrity and with an unwavering commitment to those I serve,” Coupar wrote. “I am looking forward to spending time with my family and friends.”

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he wanted to wish Coupar and his family “all our best.”

“Devoting one's time to public service is never easy, but our city and its residents depend on it,” Stewart wrote on Twitter. “Thank you.”

The NPA is one of the city's most prominent slates and one of current Mayor Kennedy Stewart's key opponents in his bid for re-election.

Another opponent, Ken Sim, thanked Coupar on social media for putting his name forward.

The mayoral candidate for ABC Vancouver, who narrowly lost to Stewart in the previous municipal election, wrote on Twitter, "We appreciate your years of service and look forward to your continued involvement in our community."

It's unclear who the party will put up in the race for mayor at this point. The NPA said it will announce a candidate at a future date.

Coupar’s announcement as NPA candidate last year resulted in three councillors abruptly leaving the party, saying they were “blindsided” by the announcement.

Lisa Dominato, Colleen Hardwick and Sarah Kirby-Yung wrote in an open letter, "Instead of a fair and democratic process to select the best mayoral candidate, the NPA Board and John Coupar sidelined the elected members of the NPA and made a backroom deal. By any measure, it was about as old-boys-club as it gets."

Shortly after, three Vancouver School Board trustees also departed the NPA.

It was that year the party elected new executive, including Christopher Wilson, a former Rebel Media personality, and some members Coun. Rebecca Bligh said were critics of B.C.'s inclusive SOGI 123 program.

Voters will head to the polls in October to choose the next mayor.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.