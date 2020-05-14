VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Vancouver will give an update on how the city's finances have been impacted during COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were given ahead of Mayor Kennedy Stewart's briefing, but he's expected to share an economic impact presentation, then take questions.

Previously, the mayor warned the city was losing about $4 million monthly because of the pandemic and called on higher levels of government for help.

Meanwhile New Westminster's mayor has previously said the city is losing about $1 million each month, and Surrey has predicted a shortfall of up to $42 million because of the pandemic.

When the province announced last month it was offering tax-payment delays and borrowing initiatives, Stewart said that was helpful, but wouldn't eliminate the city's financial troubles.

While some economic sectors might be looking to reopen in the near future, Stewart said in his briefing last week that many of the regulations governing local businesses in the city are actually set by the province.

"As we start conversations and make changes that allow sectors to reopen, we will all need to be flexible," he said.

And some steps to reopen will be taken slowly in the city. Earlier this week, the Vancouver Park Board said staff were planning to reopen parking lots it had closed because of the pandemic but had changed its mind because of a "decrease in public compliance."

As well, more than 1,880 warnings were issued to park rangers to people who were not following physical distancing guidelines, the park board said.

