VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the city must work with the province moving forward as some restrictions put in place during the pandemic start to lift.

During his weekly update on COVID-19, Stewart said that many of the regulations that govern businesses in the city are set by the province, which include things like liquor service.

"While we may want to, for example, open up our sidewalks or traffic lanes to food service, we need to work closely with our provincial partners to make sure everything can be done smoothly," he said.

Restaurants were required to close in March unless they were able to provide takeout or delivery options, and bars and clubs were also ordered to close by a provincial health order in response to the pandemic. In a briefing on Wednesday, the province indicated that spaces like nightclubs will likely be closed for some time and described them as a "complicated consideration."

Stewart said he will be having a roundtable discussion with industry leaders, health officials and club owners, and he wants to hear from sectors with more "uncertain" timelines. He added that as changes are made that allow some areas to gradually reopen, everyone will need to adapt.

"As we start conversations and make changes that allow sectors to reopen, we will all need to be flexible," he said, adding that some businesses have already innovated by doing more delivery, starting curbside pickups, online sales or streaming classes or services online.

"Vancouver residents will also need to be flexible," he said. "We might need to get more comfortable with using public spaces in different ways or having businesses with longer opening hours so they can manage customer loads."

Stewart added that early feedback from industry roundtables has led him to put forward a motion that, if passed, would help expedite the application process to get more rental and supportive housing built that he said is "badly" needed in Vancouver.

"It's been hard, and it will continue to be hard," Stewart said. "So that's why it's so important that we also be kind to one another."

When might outdoor facilities reopen?

Now that the province has released its plan for gradual reopening, the city said it is now evaluating its own options based on its ability to maintain the safety of its staff, as well as assessing public appetite.

"If we open an indoor swimming pool and nobody wants to come, that would be a mistake, and so we're going to have to gauge this," Stewart said. "It also doesn't make economic sense if we open up facilities that people aren't comfortable using."

Stewart said the city will be conducting a round of public opinion research asking people how comfortable they feel returning to private and public sector facilities and added that outdoor facilities will likely be opened first followed by other recreational centres. The city has already decided to open three of its golf courses, as well as VanDusen Botanical Garden.

"Indoor facilities are trickier because of the need to social distance and clean," he said. "But there will be announcements coming … It won't be everything all at once. We'll be rolling things out one bit at a time as these operational decisions are made."

While Stewart said he recognizes that Vancouverites are missing city services, he emphasized the need for caution and following the orders from public health officials.

"We have to realize that we're a centre of the region. Stanley Park and the seawall are for everybody, as well as the regional parks," he said. "If we can't handle big floods of people, we have to make sure we adjust our services to make sure everybody's safe."