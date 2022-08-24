Vancouver mayor says 'good progress' made at East Hastings encampment where hundreds remain on street

Vancouver's mayor said Wednesday the city is making progress when it comes to dealing with the encampment along East Hastings Street, although housing still remains in short supply.

So far, BC Housing says just 20 new shelter spaces have recently opened, with more on the way, while it’s estimated hundreds remain on the street.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the city is taking a “compassionate” approach at a time when there still isn’t available housing space for everyone.

“There is no way to do this in a hurry and respect the dignity and traumatic situations people are facing on the street. So in my mind, this is the only way forward,” he said. “The bottom line is we have made good progress in terms of moving people indoors, reducing fire risk and clearing garbage and refuse from Hastings Street.”

Fire Chief Karen Fry ordered the removal of tents and structures on East Hastings Street last month, citing fire-hazard concerns.

Fry said the older buildings in the area are especially susceptible to fire damage, even if they have sprinklers. She said staff identified 10 high-risk buildings. Seven of those have had their exits and entrances cleared of obstructions.

"We don't expect that the fire chief's order is a blanket approach that we go in on one day … and clear everything out. That's not the way that we do things," she said, adding that some people are still packing up and some may need to be "moved along."

Fry clarified the order isn't about moving people, but removing structures, tents and combustibles from near buildings.

Dale McMann with BC Housing said he expected a little over 50 indoor spaces will become available this week, including SRO rooms and leased hotel spaces.

“We’ve identified approximately 40 people who are among the most vulnerable and have shown a willingness to move indoors,” he said. “Everyone in the Downtown Eastside who is homeless and is seeking to move will be eligible for units as they become available in the next few days, weeks, and months, including those on East Hastings, those who have been displaced by the fires, and those who are in Crab Park.”

In the meantime, city manager Paul Mochrie said crews are out daily to help remove structures and pack belongings.

“Our engineering staff are removing approximately 2,000 kilograms of material a day from East Hastings,” he said. “A lot of that is combustible.”

Advocates and residents have spoken against the fire chief’s order, questioning where else they could go.

Outside city hall, Dave Hamm with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users said the group has invited the city and province to come and meet with people living in the encampment. During Wednesday’s press conference, the mayor said he checks in on the area “on a regular basis,” most recently visiting Tuesday night.

“Their agenda, their plan is not to have anybody there," Hamm said. "That’s what they want. They want to hide this homeless crisis … We need to have housing. That’s ultimately the way out of this.”

Samona Marsh with the Coalition of Peers Dismantling the Drug War said she used to stay in an SRO.

“I’d rather stay outside than stay in an SRO,” she said. “They’ve got to do something and they’ve got to do it quick, because winter’s coming.”

The city said it is also providing funding for services including daily meals, storage, and security support, as well as a new mobile washroom and increased street and sidewalk cleaning by sanitation crews.