Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is not wasting time after the federal government introduced legislation that will allow municipalities to ban handguns.

Stewart has announced plans to introduce a motion directing staff to draft a bylaw that would keep guns out of the city.

In a statement, he says the motion will be introduced “at the earliest opportunity” and brought forward for a vote as soon as the federal legislation passes.

Stewart says his office will monitor debate as the bill moves through the House and Senate, to ensure Vancouver is aware of any changes that could impact a local bylaw.