Vancouver mayor makes final pitch for controversial Broadway Plan

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart is making a final pitch to move ahead with a contentious plan that would create another highly dense area in the city.

The proposal, called the Broadway Plan, would create a downtown-like area concentrated around the planned Broadway Subway line, but it’s getting pushback by those who already live in the area.

Stewart will be joined by what he calls a coalition of advocates on housing, health care and business for a news conference Thursday morning.

The group has a lot of ground to cover as the draft report on the project is 670 pages.

The Broadway Plan would redevelop Broadway between Clark Drive and Vine Street.

That area will be home to the new Broadway Subway which is slated to be completed by 2025.

The proposal would create a high-density zone, allowing for residential towers up to 40 storeys tall, with the goal of building a second downtown.

It would create enough housing for 50,000 more people over the next 30 years, but residents of the existing low-rise buildings have raised concerns about losing their homes to so-called demovictions.

Stewart has said any displacement would be temporary and residents would be compensated or given the right to return to a new building at or below their current rents.

Planning and engagement for the project started in 2019 and the draft plan will go to council next Wednesday for a vote.

