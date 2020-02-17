VANCOUVER -- Canada's federal health minister and Vancouver's mayor are set to meet members of the city's Chinese-Canadian community Monday to discuss COVID-19.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart and Patty Hadju, the federal health minister, are expected to speak at the Chinese Culture Centre of Greater Vancouver at 9 a.m., according to a news release from ICONNBC Business Association.

Few details have been released about the 30-minute event, except that Hadju and Stewart will meet with the "Vancouver Chinese Canadian community to engage in factual dialogue regarding the latest COVID-19."

The meeting comes days after B.C.'s fifth case of COVID-19, formerly referred to as novel coronavirus, was announced during an update from provincial health officials.

The new patient is a woman in her 30s, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference Friday. The woman is currently in isolation at home and is doing well.

She had flown from Shanghai to Vancouver, Henry said, adding that while the risk is very low for others who were on the flight, health officials are working to get a list of all passengers who were on the same plane.

To date, over 500 people and more than 750 samples have been tested in the province.

"The risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time. We continue to monitor the outbreak closely and will notify the public if the measures in B.C. change," said a joint statement from Henry and B.C.'s health minister, Adrian Dix.

The other four people who were confirmed to have COVID-19 in B.C. are also recovering in their homes.