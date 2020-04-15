VANCOUVER -- Mayor Kennedy Stewart made another plea for help from the provincial and federal governments as he continued to voice deep concerns about Vancouver's finances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, days after the city released the results of a survey which suggested one third of Vancouverites may default on some or all of their property taxes.

He said he "raised the alarms" over the weekend because he believed he had information that no one else had, and that he was recently on a call with 55 other mayors who are interested in the city's research. While he doesn't think Vancouver is necessarily any worse off than other communities, he thinks it may have a clearer picture when it comes to potential defaults on property taxes.

"I know I'm taking heat for this, but I wanted to tell people what I know, the best information I have. I don't actually think their situations are different from ours. I just don't think they have the same information," he said.

Stewart insisted that Vancouver is not on the verge of bankruptcy, but he said the city has asked other levels of government for help and hasn't received a concrete response.

"If they are not going to help us, tell us. If they are going to help us, tell us," he said. "Don't leave us hanging in the middle of this massive crisis."

At a news conference on Wednesday where he announced the extension of the province's state of emergency, Premier John Horgan said a plan is in the works to provide help for cities. He said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson has been going "mayor by mayor, region by region" speaking to cities about their concerns, and she, along with Minister of Finance Carole James, are developing proposals that will be revealed later this week.

"I don't dismiss Mayor Stewart's concerns, but those concerns are echoed right across the province," Horgan said. "And we are still trying to figure out where we go as a province, where our regions need support, what we can ask of the federal government."​

Stewart also shared a personal story about how his parents went bankrupt when he was a child growing up in Nova Scotia and that it "blew (his) family apart."

"I know how it feels to lose everything, to feel helpless," he said. "I think about it every time I hear from a resident about how they're unable to pay their rent or their mortgage. Every time a small business owner tells me they worry they will be unable to open their doors again and every time somebody tells me they've been laid off and they don't think they'll have a job to return to."