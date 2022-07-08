Vancouver mayor breached code of conduct with post on Twitter: report
The mayor of Vancouver breached the municipal code of conduct when he posted a series of messages on social media about a city councillor, an investigation determined.
Kennedy Stewart was found by the city's integrity commissioner to have breached Section 3.4(a) of the city's code, which states that all council members must ensure their communications accurately reflect the facts of council decisions.
The commissioner, Lisa Southern, wrote in a 42-page report published earlier this week that the complaint came from Vancouver City Coun. Colleen Hardwick.
Her complaint involved four messages posted by the mayor on Twitter in March.
WHAT THE MAYOR SAID
The mayor wrote that Hardwick's motion for a plebiscite on the 2030 Olympic bid "violates the signed agreement between the governments of Vancouver and Whistler with the Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Wauthuth and Lilwat."
His posts said council approved a formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work with those First Nations on a bid for "the world's first reconciliation games."
To councillors thinking of seconding the motion, he told them to consider "what supporting Hardwick's decision to essentially tear up our MOU says about their own commitments to reconciliation."
But Hardwick said that was untrue – her motion did not violate the MOU, and if it had, that would have been flagged by staff. She said the motion wasn't anti-reconciliation, as the mayor claimed.
Her complaint was that the tweets were "not true."
During the investigation, the mayor said he stood by what he'd written, and that he felt he'd used the influence of his office appropriately.
What he did not say, in his messages, is that he thought the motion was "contrary to" or "counter to the spirt of" the MOU. He said it was in violation.
The commissioner said if the former language had been used, she would have concluded there was no violation of the code, but the latter language – what he actually said – was deemed through the investigation as untrue.
"We conclude the tweets were not accurate," Southern wrote.
The commissioner recommended that the public record be corrected, and that the mayor and council should undergo further training on their obligations outlined by the code.
She did not conclude that the mayor misused the influence of his office.
PREVIOUS CODE COMPLAINT
Stewart's use of social media was also called into question last year, prompting another investigation from an ad hock integrity commissioner.
That complaint was about a statement issued by the mayor following reports of "extremism" within the board of the Non-Partisan Association, a rival municipal political party in Vancouver.
He'd posted a statement on digital letterhead that included his name and the city's logo.
"Continuing media reports about the extreme views of Non-Partisan Association board members, including open support for hate groups, are deeply troubling and must be fully denounced and publicly condemned by NPA leaders," he said.
The complainant, from a member of the public, suggested that the mayor was using city resources to act in his own interest.
The commissioner said she found no conflict of interest or abuse of office, saying his actions did not violate the city's code or charter, and that the mayor's office operates separately from the city as a whole.
