Vancouver mayor, B.C. housing minister to make announcement on Downtown Eastside

B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim are set to make an announcement about housing and supports for people living in the city's Downtown Eastside Sunday.

This comes about a month after the federal housing advocate launched a review of homeless encampments in Canada.

Marie-Josee Houle said the camps amount to a human rights crisis exacerbated by threats of violent displacement and inaction of government at all levels.

That announcement came as the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users issued a statement demanding an end to what it described as police-led street sweeps to remove people from a Downtown Eastside encampment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.