Vancouver mayor, B.C. housing minister to make announcement on Downtown Eastside
B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim are set to make an announcement about housing and supports for people living in the city's Downtown Eastside Sunday.
This comes about a month after the federal housing advocate launched a review of homeless encampments in Canada.
Marie-Josee Houle said the camps amount to a human rights crisis exacerbated by threats of violent displacement and inaction of government at all levels.
That announcement came as the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users issued a statement demanding an end to what it described as police-led street sweeps to remove people from a Downtown Eastside encampment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus. One Ukrainian official said that Russia 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.'
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo years after Humboldt bus crash
April 7 is Green Shirt Day, which also marks the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet, who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five years ago, signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash. Today, Green Shirt Day is meant to promote organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after 'long shot' search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.
4th person found dead in chocolate factory blast; 3 missing
A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island farmers struggle to deal with threatened elk species
Farmers in the Cowichan Valley are losing crops and dealing with property and field damage caused by Roosevelt Elk, which have become a regular fixture on some farms in the area.
-
Victoria police say repeat offender wanted again
Victoria police are once again looking for William Watts, who they describe as "a high risk to reoffend."
-
Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings because of a lack of crew Saturday, including two trips between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland.
Calgary
-
KLM flight bound for Calgary returns to Amsterdam due to unruly passenger
A KLM flight bound for Calgary was delayed Sunday morning when an unruly passenger forced the airline to return to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
-
Lights go off downtown for an hour to draw awareness to climate change
Saturday, some buildings in Calgary – and around the world – turned off the power for an hour, drawing awareness to how anyone can make positive change for the environment.
-
Cochrane teen Jasmine Adams overcomes leukemia to become powerlifting champion
A Cochrane teen with an inspiring story of overcoming illness is the new Albert power lifting champion for her weight and age class.
Edmonton
-
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
-
Roy scores OT winner as Golden Knights tip Oilers 4-3
The Vegas Golden Knights made sure to keep the Edmonton Oilers at arm’s length in the Pacific Division race.
-
Hitmen top Oil Kings 3-2, clinching playoff spot
The Hitmen clinched a playoff spot Saturday, defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2.
Toronto
-
Teen dead after ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at Toronto subway station
Police have identified a teenager who died after being stabbed in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a Toronto subway station Saturday night, and have charged an adult male suspect with his murder.
-
Ontario woman's lost wedding dress found by thrift store volunteer after 'long shot' search
After making a 'long shot' plea to the public this weekend, a woman in southern Ontario has found her lost wedding dress, mistakenly donated by her father earlier this year.
-
Nearly 40 TTC routes changed today. Here’s what you need to know:
TTC riders may have to wait a bit longer for a bus, streetcar or subway starting Sunday.
Montreal
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
Veteran bodybuilder Roy Callender combines personal fitness and AI in workout app
In the 1970s and early 1980s, Roy Callender was at the top of the bodybuilding world. Now, at 78, he's taking on a new challenge: he's the cofounder of RC3, a fitness app that uses AI to give feedback on your workout.
-
Quebec should tax gas-guzzlers to reverse SUV trend, says environmental group
Quebecers aren't using their sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to their full capacities, a recent study found, with just 38 per cent of owners utilizing their vehicle's entire cargo space at least once a week, and nearly three-quarters never using their SUV to pull a load.
Winnipeg
-
Taxi driver recovering after early Saturday stabbing: Police
A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning.
-
Canada downs Sweden to capture second straight world women's curling bronze medal
SANDVIKEN, Sweden -- Canada's Kerri Einarson captured another bronze medal at the world women's curling championship.
-
'It's wonderful': Orchid show and sale returns
Manitoba's orchid enthusiasts gathered in Headingley this weekend to celebrate the beautiful and prolific flower species.
Saskatoon
-
'He is very well decorated': Sask. veteran turns 100, honoured by Legion for lifetime of service
The Saskatchewan Royal Legion celebrated one of its members reaching a major milestone this weekend.
-
Suspicious death under investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death.
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
Regina
-
'Play with Your Food': Board game charitable event overachieves in raising money for Carmichael Outreach
Everyone loves a good board game night with friends. However, for a group of enthusiasts in Regina, it's become so much more.
-
Saskatchewan family doctors say provincial budget short on needed reforms
Saskatchewan family doctors say the province's latest budget fails to make needed reforms that would help keep them here as some look elsewhere for work.
-
'We are so devastated': Couple asks for relative's ashes to be returned
Leah Radons and her husband Brian are hoping for the return of a loved one's ashes after they were stolen in Regina during a cross-Canada road trip.
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
-
HMCS Montreal departs Halifax for Indo-Pacific operation
A Royal Canadian Navy frigate departed Halifax today as part of the federal government's wider strategy of boosting its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London police investigating 'suspicious death'
NEW I Police in London, Ont. have launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased man in the south end of the city on Saturday afternoon.
-
2 dogs rescued, tenants briefly displaced after early morning apartment fire
Residents of a central London, Ont. apartment were temporarily displaced from their units and were kept warm inside a city bus after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
-
London Knight's coach sees milestone victory
Saturday night was a milestone victory for London Knight’s Coach Dale Hunter. The Knight’s 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern resources, the highlight of Ontario’s budget
Continuing to put the region's critical mineral supply in the spotlight, northern Ontario and its critical mineral deposits are front and centre in the provincial government's 2023 budget.
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
-
Hwy. 17 closed north of the Sault due to a commercial motor vehicle crash
A crash involving a commercial vehicle north of the Sault has completely closed Highway 17 from Highway 101 East in Wawa, Ont. to Frater Road.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder in Cambridge
A 49-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon in connection to injuries suffered by a 50-year-old woman in Cambridge.
-
Some Ukrainians refugees returning home due to K-W housing crisis: grassroots group
An organization that helps Ukrainian refugees resettle in Waterloo region says some are having so much trouble finding housing in Canada, they're opting to return to the war-torn country.
-
Kitchener restaurant owner raises money for earthquake relief in native Turkiye
Just under $6,000 collected at a fundraising dinner in Kitchener will soon go overseas to support earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.