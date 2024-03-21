Vancouver mayor and police chief to address 'downtown incident'

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver’s mayor and police chief are holding a joint news conference on Thursday to address a recent downtown incident.

    Mayor Ken Sim and VPD Constable Chief Adam Palmer have yet to release additional information but the announcement comes a day after stabbing near Smithe and Cambie streets sent one victim to hospital.

    The incident is believed to have happened shortly after noon when a man was seen leaving the 7-Eleven at Smithe and Beatty streets in the downtown core. Witnesses told CTV News it appeared the man was targeting random people as many fled.

    Vancouver police say they later arrested a man who they believe had been chasing people with a knife.

    The victim was taken to hospital, but police say his injuries were non-life-threatening and has since been released. The unidentified suspect was also taken to hospital.

    Police have not shared details of a possible motive, but more information may be released during Thursday's news conference at city hall at 1 p.m.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      

