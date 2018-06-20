

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver-based registered massage therapist has been accused of sexually assaulting several of his clients, and police believe there may be more women who haven't come forward.

The Vancouver Police Department said its Sex Crimes Unit began investigating Bodhi Jones last year after receiving a number of troubling allegations from female patients.

Four counts of sexual assault have since been approved against Jones, but police are still looking for any other potential victims they haven't heard from yet.

“Sex assaults are some of the most challenging investigations, and solving them is a priority for the VPD,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

“We are publicly releasing this information with the hope of providing those affected with a direct point of contact at the VPD. We want to hear from anyone who feels they may have been assaulted by Mr. Jones.”

The alleged victims said they were assaulted between September 2016 and March 2017, when Jones was working near 7th Avenue and Burrard Street. It’s unclear whether he remains employed as a massage therapist.

According to a public notification on the B.C. College of Massage Therapist website, an RMT named Bodhi Jones resigned his registration voluntarily in February 2017 "during an investigation arising from his conduct while practicing."

The notice does not provide any details on the alleged conduct.

"Resignation of registration is not an admission of misconduct or wrongdoing," it reads. "The allegations made against the former registrant remain unproven unless they are admitted by the former registrant or unless a Discipline Committee panel makes a finding at any discipline hearing that may relate to this matter."

Police have asked anyone with information on Jones that might help with their investigation to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0603, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.