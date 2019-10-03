VANCOUVER - At times people reportedly paid $350 just to ride the elevator up and into Rees Cameron’s penthouse suite for what he called the "the most exclusive house party ever."

The Halloween bash allegedly thrown on Oct. 27 2018 at Cameron’s apartment in a property on Vancouver’s Pacific Street has handed the self-proclaimed "party professional" a lawsuit.

In a notice of civil claim filed to BC Supreme Court, his landlord is suing Cameron for more than $60,000 in missed rent and damage to the property – most of which it claims happened during the party.

In the court documents, Onni Property Management accuses Cameron of breaking a lease agreement by running a business through his suite, having a pet without paying a pet deposit and damaging the flooring, among other claims.

Onni also claims Cameron allowed guests to smoke and vape inside the suit and in common areas which it states is against his tenancy agreement.

According to the lawsuit, Cameron’s Halloween party resulted in numerous noise complaints, parking infractions and a flood in the balcony which damaged neighbouring suites.

The party was documented by Mix Society in a video posted on YouTube.

In the video Cameron tells a host his party is called "Deadhaus." He tours the videographer through his 4,000-square-foot apartment with five bedrooms – each complete with a jacuzzis.

The video also shows go-go dancers, a DJ and a Michael Jackson impersonator.

Cameron implied that 300 people were invited to the party and at 10 p.m. police officers are seen coming in to inspect the suite. According to Cameron, "the police were here because the concierge called them and said the part was out of hand."

"So we let them up, they took one look and they said 'yeah this is fine,'" Cameron said in the video.

Cameron is also one of the organizers of a massive party at a rented house in Anmore in June.

That event was also well documented by video and appeared to feature luxury cars, limos and helicopters.

At the time, the party angered Anmore’s mayor and also sparked a Transport Canada investigation.

Onni’s seeking compensation for Bailiff fees, storage costs and other expenses associated what it claims was a premature end to Cameron’s lease agreement.

None of the allegations against Cameron have been proven in court.

CTV News reached out to Cameron, and will update the article if a response is received.