Vancouver man hospitalized after fall from SRO balcony during police interaction, IIO deployed
A Vancouver man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he fell from his balcony during an interaction with officers at a Downtown Eastside SRO Thursday.
B.C.’s police watchdog confirmed Friday morning that it was deployed to investigate the situation at the Patricia Hotel, which police say unfolded around 12:30 p.m. when staff called for help removing a man from the SRO.
“Officers were made aware the man had a B.C.-wide warrant,” Const. Tania Visintin wrote in a statement Friday. “While they attempted to speak to the man in the hallway of the building, witnesses saw him fall from his balcony.”
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Hours after the statement by Vancouver police, the Independent Investigations Office provided a few additional details in its own release.
In it, investigators explain that police had asked the man to come out from a room.
“The man instead climbed out of the room’s third-floor window and fell to the street below,” the IIO wrote.
After looking into what role police played in the man’s fall, the IIO says it has concluded its investigation and will not be referring the matter to Crown Counsel for consideration on charges.
“Evidence, including CCTV footage, showed that while officers were in the hallway, the man took it upon himself to climb out of the window of the room in order to evade arrest, and that officers were not responsible for the man’s actions, or for the injuries that resulted from the fall,” the IIO statement reads.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Duclos warns provinces to stop letting patients be charged for virtual health care
Provinces that continue to allow private clinics to charge patients directly for virtual health care could see their future federal funding clawed back, as the government moved Friday to put an end to a proliferation of for-profit virtual care in Canada.
W5 | Divorcing Canadian couples spending thousands on pet custody court battles
Pet custody cases are on the rise in Canada as judges decide who gets the dog or cat after a divorce. Watch W5's 'Dog Fight' on CTV, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island restaurants opening amid troubled times
The kitchen of Victoria's Ugly Duckling Dining and Provisions restaurant hums like a well oiled machine, even though it's only been open for a month.
-
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for B.C. government workers ending April 3
The B.C. government is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for many provincial employees.
-
B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanent
Restaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.
Calgary
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
-
'The moral is the title': Theatre Calgary presents world premiere production of Forgiveness
Some plays are more personal than others for theatre artists. None is more personal for Theatre Calgary artistic director Stafford Arima than Forgiveness, which opens Friday night at Max Bell Theatre in Arts Commons.
-
New mental health centre for Alberta youth opens in Calgary on Monday
A new mental health centre for children opens in Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, four players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
Toronto
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schools
Ontario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Letter signed by 45 doctors says patient safety at Winnipeg hospital ‘severely compromised’
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital have written a letter to Manitoba’s health minister, sounding an alarm on staffing shortages.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.
Saskatoon
-
Report says Saskatoon city budget pressures will be 'coming to a head' next year
The financial pressures at city hall are continuing to mount, according to a new report from city administration outlining the current and future fiscal situation.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
-
Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police
A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, four players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
Moose Jaw fire crews battle blaze in 'challenging' conditions until early morning
Moose Jaw fire crews were on scene until early Friday morning, battling a blaze that destroyed a strip mall, contending with winds and cold weather.
-
Regina police investigating alleged assault that reportedly involved 10 or more youth
Regina police are investigating after a report of multiple youths assaulting a girl on a bus.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams arrive in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
London
-
Tip received in case of missing Lambton County woman
Police now believe 34-year-old Deanna Timms of Brooke-Alvinston, left a home in London at the end of February 2021 with another person, with plans to return to Lambton County — she has not been seen since.
-
Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealed
Amid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.
-
New exhibit brings you into a world of Claude Monet’s paintings
If you enjoyed Vincent Van Gogh’s art exhibit last fall, you’re going to want to see Claude Monet’s new exhibit. ‘Imagine Monet: The Immersive Experience’ opened in London, Ont. on Friday at 100 Kellogg Ln.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
North Bay woman charged with drug trafficking, $33K in narcotics seized
A 30-year-old North Bay woman accused of dealing narcotics has been arrested as police seize $33,000 in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crystal meth.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
-
No injuries after pair of collisions on Hwy 24 west of Brantford
Police have reopened Highway 24 south of Paris, Ont. after a pair of collisions.