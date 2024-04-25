VANCOUVER
    • Vancouver man handed 6-month jail sentence after series of break-ins

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Police lights are shown in this file photo.
    A Vancouver man has been handed a six-month jail sentence in connection to a series of break-ins on the North Shore.

    North Vancouver Mounties announced Cole Lambert's sentence Thursday, saying he was found guilty last week.

    The charges stemmed from several break-ins that were reported to police last year. The first, police said, happened on March 6, 2023, when several vehicles were reportedly broken into in an underground parking lot. Surveillance video from that incident led police to identify a suspect.

    Less than two months later, on May 2, police were called about a break-and-enter in progress at an Edgemont Village business. Police said they arrested a suspect nearby, adding he had several iPads in his possession that were allegedly stolen from the business.

    Weeks later, on June 19, Mounties were called to a car dealership over reports of a "suspicious male." When officers arrived, they discovered several vehicles were broken into. A suspect was arrested nearby following that incident.

    Police said they recommended two counts of break and enter and a count of theft under $5,000 to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

    "We hope this sort of outcome sends a message to criminals that police do not tolerate anyone who victimize businesses and destroy property," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release. "Our highly trained investigators and front-line officers will continue to tirelessly pursue criminals leaving no stone unturned."

    Lambert was given credit for 69 days of pre-sentence time in custody. 

