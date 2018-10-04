

CTV Vancouver





Police say a Vancouver man is facing charges after he allegedly tricked more than 60 women across the city into watching him masturbate.

Trevor John Kurjata, 28, has been charged with five counts of committing an indecent act in a public place and one count of exposing his genitals to a person under the age of 16.

Investigators are asking any potential victims to come forward.

More information to come...