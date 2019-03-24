For thousands of newcomers, the first steps to life in Canada are usually the hardest.

Now there’s an app to help them navigate through that.

"Arrival Advisor is a welcome to Canada," said Patrick Estey with Vancouver based non-profit PeaceGeeks.

Arrival Advisor is an app connecting thousands of immigrants and refugees to some of the first services they'll need.

“Anything from money and banking, to driver's licences, enrolling a child in daycare,” Estey said. ”It's all right there and available in English, Arabic and French."

Other languanges, such as Chinese, Korean, Punjabi and Tagalog, will soon be available.

“Through our research we've discovered that most immigrants, refugees, newcomers, to Canada have a smart phone and they actually use it as a bit of a survival tool," he added.

The app is free and you don’t need a Wi-Fi connection to use it, making it accessible to everyone

It can also help newcomers look for a place to rent, find a job, or enroll in school.

The app was funded by Google and received a partial boost from the BC provincial government.

It will officially launch in B.C. on March 28th. It is not currently available elsewhere in Canada.