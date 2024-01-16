Vancouver Islanders brace for treacherous mixture of snow and freezing rain

Vancouver Islanders geared up Tuesday for treacherous road conditions, many scrambling to make sure they have winter tires.

“A little late as we're in the middle of January, but it’s definitely picked up,” said Fountain Tire Victoria’s Tim Vanbovin.

The forecast calls for snow and possibly freezing rain overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday across much of Vancouver Island.

Crews with Victoria’s public works were busy prepping the streets Tuesday, said Zane Bourk, the manager of street operations with the City of Victoria.

“We’ve applied brine, we’re certainly monitoring the forecast, we’ve put crews on standby,” said Bourk.

A fleet of snowplows and trucks were also getting ready to work on the Malahat Highway—the main artery in and out of the South Island, a route known for big accidents and major congestion during snowfalls.

“It’s a huge responsibility,” said Stuart Westwood, with Emcon Services, the contractor tasked with maintaining South Island highways. “We can plan all of our maintenance responsibilities…what you can’t prepare for is what the weather throws you—that is uncontrollable”

Further north in the Comox Valley, it was the same story, where last minute preparations were underway by Mainroad North Island Contracting, to keep drivers going despite the pending storm.

“They’re calling it a boom or bust event, so we may see a couple centimetres, or we may see 25, so we're more preparing for the higher obviously,” said Mainroad’s Chris Cowley.

BC Transit was warning those relying on public transit that the pending winter wallop could wreak havoc for buses in the South Island.

“We may have some service impacts tomorrow morning, and that could come in the form of delays, detours, or even full route and trip cancellations,” said BC Transit’s Jamie Weiss.

Meanwhile, many islanders were taking stock of their supplies—shovels and salt flying off the shelves at Victoria’s Ross Bay Home Hardware.

“It’s been busy—it’s been good for us—and hopefully the weather comes, we deal with it and get back to spring,” said the store’s owner, Andrew Wrean.

But there’s at least a couple days ahead—when islanders will likely face the full brunt of winter.