VANCOUVER -- A former Saanich nanny has pleaded guilty to eight of the nine charges he faced.

The charges included one count of sexual interference and several related to possessing and making child pornography.

Jonathan Robichaud held a number of positions involving kids in the Greater Victoria area, including with youth groups, child care facilities and before and after school programs.

Saanich Police charged him in 2019, for offences that allegedly took place between September 2017 and July 2018.

An investigation was launched after the parents of two children under the age of 10 came to police claiming their kids were sexually exploited by Robichaud, who worked as a nanny for them.

With files from CVT News Vancouver Island.