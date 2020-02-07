VANCOUVER -- Warning: This story contains graphic names of adult products that some readers may find objectionable.

British Columbia's capital city spends more per capita on sex toys than any other city in Canada, but the province's largest city isn't far behind, according to a company that specializes in such products.

A ranking published by PinkCherry, an online adult retailer, lists Victoria as the Canadian city with a population over 50,000 that spent the most money per person on the site's products in 2019.

Vancouver placed fifth on the overall list, but was the highest-spending city, per capita, with a population of 150,000 or more.

The ranking of big cities changed slightly from 2018, when Vancouver came in second, after Calgary. Calgary fell to second place in 2019, with Regina taking third for the second year in a row.

Between Victoria and Vancouver on the overall list were two cities in New Brunswick - Fredericton at number two and Moncton at number three - and Fort McMurray, Alta.

The most popular purchases in Vancouver, according to PinkCherry, were, in order: black stockings, anti-bacterial sex toy cleaner, the "Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation clitoral stimulator," "Sassy Booty Gel natural lubricant for anal sex" and "The Original Magic Wand vibrating massager."

PinkCherry describes its list as a ranking of Canada's sexiest cities, implying that the cities that spend the least per capita on sex toys are the least sexy in the country.

The city claiming that distinction for 2019 is Durham, Ont., which places last on both lists.