Vancouver is Canada's 4th biggest consumer of sexual health products through food delivery app

A growing number of Canadians are turning to food delivery apps to buy sexual health products, according to Uber.

The company ranked Vancouver fourth out of 10 Canadian cities that are “the most prepared for safe sex” based on the volume of sexual health products purchased through the app in the last year.

Since its beginnings as a ride-share service in 2010, Uber has expanded to a food delivery app that offers items from a host of businesses—including restaurants, grocery stores, convenience shops and pharmacies.

A breakdown of consumer trends was released Tuesday, and shows pregnancy tests, condoms, lubricants and vibrators are the sexual health items most frequently bought through the app.

The top three products purchased in Vancouver are emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests and lubricant, according to the list.

The city’s consumer trends weren’t outstanding enough to merit one of Uber’s “year-book style superlatives,” which were reserved for Hamilton, London and Toronto.

Hamilton, the biggest consumer of sexual lubricants through the app, was named “The Slickest City,” while condom consumption in London earned it the title of “most likely to have you covered.”

Torontonians are the “most likely to pass a vibe check” due to how many sex toys and vibrators residents purchased on Uber Eats.

The data was released ahead of World Sexual Health Day on Sept. 4, which Uber described as “an occasion for busting taboos around sexuality and promoting positive sexual health practices globally.”