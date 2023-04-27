Vancouver is 3rd most forgetful city in Canada when it comes to losing things in an Uber: report

Vancouverites are some of the best losers in Canada when it comes to forgetting their belongings in ride-shares, according to Uber.

The company released its 2023 Lost & Found Index on Thursday, ranking Vancouver third on a list of 10 most forgetful cities across Canada.

When it comes to which items are most commonly left in an Uber in Vancouver, an article of clothing is first in line.

Number two is either a backpack or bag, while a phone is the third item commonly lost.

Next on the list are headphones, followed by jewelry, a wallet or purse, an umbrella, a vape or e-cigarette, keys and a water bottle, respectively.

Vancouver did not make the list of 10 most unique items lost across Canada, which includes a picture of the late rapper 2Pac left in a Montreal Uber and a ping pong table ditched with a driver in Toronto.

According to Uber, Jan. 1, 2023, was the most forgetful day in Canada in the last 12 months, while Sundays at 6 p.m. are generally the most forgetful times.

Anyone who loses something in an Uber is advised to call their driver, but if they’ve lost their phone, a help page online outlines eight steps to take to retrieve the item.

“If a rider doesn't get in contact about a forgotten item, it's at the discretion of the driver as to what they do with the lost item,” a spokesperson for Uber wrote in an email to CTV News.