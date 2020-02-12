VANCOUVER -- A major Vancouver intersection has reopened after an overnight protest blocked the road at Broadway and Cambie Street.

The protesters, who said they were standing in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C., arrived at the intersection at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They spent the night on the roadway and only began clearing the area at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 6:30, the intersection fully reopened.

The protests in Vancouver may be far from over, however, as the Wet'suwet'en supporters said they're holding an event later Wednesday morning to announce a legal challenge to a court injunction that was enforced outside the Port of Vancouver Monday.

In that incident, dozens of protesters were arrested both at the Vancouver port and at Deltaport after blocking access over the weekend.

Demonstrations also heated up in Victoria on Tuesday, when hundreds of protesters blocked access to the B.C. legislature ahead of the throne speech. Some had been camping outside the building since Friday, and chanted "shame" as politicians tried to enter the building.

Wednesday's event is scheduled for 10 a.m. outside the B.C. Supreme Court building in downtown Vancouver.