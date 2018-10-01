

The Vancouver International Lantern Festival 2018

October 13th, 2018 to January 6th, 2019

Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheare, Surrey

The 2018 Vancouver International Lantern Festival is a large-scale cultural event hosted by the Canadian Sichuan Chamber of Commerce, and organized by the Chuan Sheng Media Group!



The Vancouver International Lantern Festival will be introducing, to the delight of residents in the greater Vancouver area, a fusion between the creativity of past and modern tradition. It is a fashion forward progression in modernism at a festival that welcomes over 300,000 visitors, offers an art tour, food tasting, tea art, food tasting as well as performances such as acrobatics.

The Vancouver International Lantern Festival takes place from October 13th 2018 to January 6th 2019 at the Cloverdale Millennium Amphitheatre Park in Surrey.