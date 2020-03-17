VANCOUVER -- With significant travel restrictions increasing globally, Vancouver International Airport is set to give an update on its response to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

The news conference will be livestreamed on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

Last week, YVR said it could see over a million fewer passengers than it had projected for the year, which could also impact the airport's revenues.

"Passenger footfall is important to every business, from parking to duty free and shops and food and beverage, so yes, we will notice a difference," CEO Craig Richmond told CTV News Vancouver.

But those projections came before the federal government imposed restrictions on who can enter the country. On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will be shutting its border to non-citizens looking to enter, with some exceptions, and offering a $5,000 loan to Canadians trying to get home.

Several new measures are also being implemented at airports to enhance screening of travellers returning from abroad, including rerouting international flights to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver airports for dedicated enhanced screening.

On Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., YVR is expected to update the public on its COVID-19 response in relation to Monday's announcement.

On Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced passengers would see new screening questions when they land.

Automated questionnaires are now on the touchscreens at entry points asking everyone who is arriving from overseas whether they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, the CBSA said on Twitter.

New arrivals will also be required to acknowledge that they're being asked to self-isolate for two weeks to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

With files from The Canadian Press

